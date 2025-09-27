Advertisement
Tokoroa plywood plant closure decision to affect up to 119 workers

RNZ
2 mins to read

The closure of Carter Holt Harvey’s Tokoroa plywood plant would result in the loss of up to 119 fulltime jobs. Photo / Google Maps

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

Workers at Carter Holt Harvey’s Tokoroa plywood plant will hear early in the week if they still have a job.

The future of the factory has been up in the air for the past two weeks, but an announcement is expected

