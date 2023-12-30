The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

A beloved lollipop man who gave 31 years of service before his tragic death has been given a fitting farewell.

The Tokoroa community gathered yesterday to pay tribute to Tommy Edgar, who passed away peacefully in hospital on Boxing Day at 84 years old.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Tommy’s impact reached far beyond the boundaries of his immediate family.

Tokoroa man John van de Ven said Edgar was a beloved figure who served as the pedestrian patrol for an admirable 31 years.

Edgar's hearse crossed the pedestrian one final time on Friday morning. Photo / Supplied

“Rain, hail, or shine, Tommy stood guard as the lollipop man for Tokoroa North School Baird Road crossing, ensuring the safety of countless children crossing the road,” he said.

He said the community gathered this morning to pay their respects as Tommy’s hearse crossed the pedestrian crossing one final time.

“His commitment to the role went beyond duty; it was a labour of love. The intersection on Baird Road became a symbol of security under Tommy’s watchful eyes.

“His dedication and warm smile left an indelible mark on the hearts of both young students and their parents.”

People pay their last respects to a Tokoroa identity on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Edgar was a much-loved husband to the late Irene, a cherished father and father-in-law to Paul and Trish, and Gary.

He was a beloved “Granda” to Kate, Nicola, Penelope (“Littlelady”), and Paul and Vincent (“Smurfy”), and he held the title of a loved great-grandfather to his eight great-grandchildren.

His death notice said “donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service”.

In 2016, Edgar was a recipient of an ASB ‘Good as Gold’ award, including $8000 so he could take his whole family on a special holiday.

An article on the ASB website at the time, stated: “It takes a very special person to volunteer on the school patrol crossing every day for over 24 years. And yet Tommy Edgar of Tokoroa has done just that, and at 77 years of age, shows no sign of giving up his twice daily community responsibility.

“In addition to this, Tommy also volunteers daily at Victoria Place Care, a resthome and palliative care facility, where his late wife resided in the two years before she passed away.

“There he dishes out laughter and cheer to the residents in between scooting off to do school patrol duty Tommy was nominated for ASB Good as Gold as someone ‘dearly loved by the community’ and who refuses recognition for all the hours he puts into making a difference to Tokoroa.”

Tommy Edgar passed away at 84 years old on Boxing Day. Photo / Supplied

Three years earlier he was presented with a Community Service Award for services to Tokoroa.

An online tribute to Edgar posted on Boxing Day stated he left behind a “legacy of kindness, generosity, and community spirit that will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him”.

It said he was “more than just a resident of our town; he was an integral part of the fabric that binds our community together”.

“As an active member of various community organisations, he worked tirelessly to foster a sense of unity and cooperation. His involvement in local projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents exemplified his dedication to the well-being of others.”







