Tokoroa forestry fire: Crews work overnight to contain blaze

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Fire and Emergency are working to contain a vegetation fire in Tokoroa.

Firefighters have been working through the night to stop a vegetation burning through a South Waikato forestry block.

The fire in Tokoroa broke out last night about 9.45pm.

Incident Controller William Pike said last night the fire was burning a 100mx70m area of pine and eucalyptus trees.

Pike said crews were expected to dig a firebreak around the area to stop the fire from spreading to other areas of the forestry block.

“Conditions are cold, damp and windless, which is helping to keep the fire from growing, but crews are expecting to be at the site for another 12 hours while it is extinguished.

“There are 16 crews currently in attendance, although some are being stood down until operations start up again in the morning.”

Pike said there were no people or buildings near the fire and there have been no evacuations.

He said Fire and Emergency would be updating the public at 9am.

