Fire and Emergency are working to contain a vegetation fire in Tokoroa.

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in a South Waikato forestry block near Tokoroa.

The fire covers a 100mx70m area of pine and eucalyptus trees.

‘Cold, windless’ conditions are helping contain the fire.

Firefighters have been working through the night to stop a vegetation burning through a South Waikato forestry block.

The fire in Tokoroa broke out last night about 9.45pm.

Incident Controller William Pike said last night the fire was burning a 100mx70m area of pine and eucalyptus trees.

Pike said crews were expected to dig a firebreak around the area to stop the fire from spreading to other areas of the forestry block.