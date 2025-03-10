- Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in a South Waikato forestry block near Tokoroa.
- The fire covers a 100mx70m area of pine and eucalyptus trees.
- ‘Cold, windless’ conditions are helping contain the fire.
Firefighters have been working through the night to stop a vegetation burning through a South Waikato forestry block.
The fire in Tokoroa broke out last night about 9.45pm.
Incident Controller William Pike said last night the fire was burning a 100mx70m area of pine and eucalyptus trees.
Pike said crews were expected to dig a firebreak around the area to stop the fire from spreading to other areas of the forestry block.