One person is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash at an event in Tokoroa, Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Moffat Rd at 3.18pm.

One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition, police said.

The police Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been advised.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing,” a police statement said.