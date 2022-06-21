A toilet was found near the river yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Treating the river like a dump has taken on a grim double meaning after a Hutt River ranger discovered an old toilet had been left near the river's edge this week.

It's one of numerous things left in and near the river as individuals and companies alike use the area as a tip.

Ranger Joby Mills has seen it all, from the discarded loo to stolen cars, fridges, children's toys and mattresses. Even a whole dilapidated shack with a lounge set was found.

"The surrounds get targeted, I suppose, because they're somewhat hidden, they're off the main road," he told NZME.

"People can sort of tuck themselves away in the dark of the night when no one's looking and deliver their waste for someone else to deal with."

Even commercial businesses were sending loads of waste to dump by the river. Mills said trucks would back up and deliver construction waste and the like.

Stolen cars are a regular find at the river. Photo / Supplied

Mills, who checks the river area regularly to clean up waste, said vehicle access to the river was blocked by barriers in many areas, but people were still getting through.

"My job is to look after the river and I take pride in doing it," he said.

"What I would like to see is people that feel part of the environment, as opposed to using it as a rubbish dump.

"Littering and dumping rubbish along the river corridor isn't new, but seems to be increasing in the face of rising tip fees and hard economic times.

A whole shack with couches was found near the river. Photo / Supplied

"People need to stop thinking short term and start thinking about the longer-term effects of dumping. Ultimately it's not free as the consequences on the environment can be costly."

While Greater Wellington's responsibilities extend from stop bank to stop bank, including the Hutt River Trail and the Remutaka cycle trail, it works with local councils to keep the riverside clean and safe.

"We have to collaborate quickly once dumped material is found to make sure it doesn't end up in the water, as inevitably it does when the river floods," Mills said.

Thousands of dollars are spent on clean-up, particularly when large items such as burned vehicles and builders' waste are involved. Costs come from the collection of rubbish by Greater Wellington's flood protection team and landfill costs for disposal based on weight. Dumped tyres, which are common along the river, are disposed of sustainably at significant cost to regional ratepayers.

Enforcement action can be taken against illegal dumpers but gathering evidence is difficult given their fly-by-night activities.

A stolen car left in the river. Photo / Supplied

Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash said the behaviour was "super disappointing".

"Everybody, every family, every person, every organisation, every business is dealing with cost of living increases, but it's no excuse for dumping your rubbish in the river. That's never okay, no matter what the cost of living is," he said.

The rivers and connected ecosystems were already struggling, and native life was already under threat.

"The more this gets done the harder life is for those creatures."

Rubbish is found in or near the river. Photo / Supplied

Nash wanted to see more public education as well as more regulation and enforcement.

Mills said $60,000-$80,000 was spent each year managing the waste.

This included resource costs, vehicles, staff time, tip fees, skip bin contract, crane and cartage, planning, interagency work and the physical response to the rubbish, cars and spoil.

"The green and grassy Hutt river margins accessible by vehicle only look good when we stay on top of these issues and we do what we can to prevent and deter it through various means."

If people witness illegal dumping along the Hutt River/Te Awa Kairangi they should call Greater Wellington's environmental pollution hotline on 0800 496 734.