Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl after vehicle occupants flagged down a patrol car in Hamilton.
The child's death is being treated as unexplained.
Police were flagged down in Heaphy Terrace at 11am by the occupants of a vehicle who needed help with an unresponsive child.
The child was taken to hospital, but died on Saturday evening.
A scene examination has been completed at the child's home and a post-mortem examination will be conducted today.
Police are speaking to a number of people in relation to the death.