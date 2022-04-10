Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Toddler dies in Hamilton, police investigating

Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl on Saturday. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl after vehicle occupants flagged down a patrol car in Hamilton.

The child's death is being treated as unexplained.

Police were flagged down in Heaphy Terrace at 11am by the occupants of a vehicle who needed help with an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to hospital, but died on Saturday evening.

A scene examination has been completed at the child's home and a post-mortem examination will be conducted today.

Police are speaking to a number of people in relation to the death.