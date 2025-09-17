Todd Williams was sentenced at Auckland District Court to three years and seven months' imprisonment over child abuse material charges. Photo / Marika Khabazi, RNZ

An Auckland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for possessing nearly 9000 images of child sexual exploitation material.

It comes after an investigation by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and an international law enforcement agency into the sale of child sexual exploitation material through a social media app.

Todd Keith Laurance Dale Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to four charges of knowingly possessing child exploitation material after being found with 8928 images and videos across multiple devices and accounts.

It included photos and videos of adults sexually abusing babies and children.

In early 2023, Williams was a person of interest in the investigation, and later, DIA received a report from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children about an objectionable video uploaded to social media.