The account responsible for uploading the file was attributed to Williams.
DIA digital child exploitation team manager Tim Houston said those who download this material perpetuated the crimes committed against those children.
“Every image and video possessed by this offender depicts a crime scene, and the worst moment in a child’s life,” he said.
“DIA works closely with partners here in New Zealand and overseas to take a proactive role to identify and prosecute New Zealanders who trade objectionable material to ensure children are not revictimised by those seeking to derive sickening gratification from their suffering.”
The devices Williams used to store and access the child sexual exploitation material will be destroyed, by order of the judge.
Williams was sentenced at the Auckland District Court to three years and seven months’ imprisonment and was ordered to register as a child sex offender.
– RNZ