“If someone needs help and goes through the whānau fund we can help them out with their power, we can arrange food parcels and we can help through partners like St Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army,” Hirawani said.
Nau Mai Rā's goal was to help people get on their feet and give them guidance and support through a network of “Aunties”.
Like Toast, Nau Mai Rā doesn’t charge disconnection fees and doesn’t do credit checks before signing up new customers.
“We take anyone,” Hirawani said.
“Our goal isn’t to be a big player but it’s to play a role.”
Over at Toast Electric, Fair Energy Manager Phil Squire said it was good to see a rise in social retailing like Nau Mai Rā and Good Power where organisations were focused on providing electricity as an essential resource.
He said there was “a large amount of money flowing through the electricity industry”.
There were positive health outcomes, lower anxiety and stress about looming bills and improved family connections because of less limited access to power.
In a recent survey by researcher Kimberly O’Sullivan at Otago University, Energy Wellbeing customers with Toast Electric said they “enjoyed life more”, “felt less stressed,” and “could spend more on children’s activities” because of of the programme.
Others said the programme had them “in tears” because of the difference having better access to power without “huge bills”.
Another said, “being able to keep the house warmer has meant not needing my reliever inhaler as much.”
Squire said an overwhelming message was the “high trust” paying customers had in Toast Electric.
Some of those signed up had suffered anxiety and stress from threats of disconnection or from going without power.
One of the families signed up to the Wellbeing Programme through the Wellington City Mission had previously been disconnected and had gone without power for four months before asking for help.
