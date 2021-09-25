Timaru tragedy: $25,000 donated by community to help family of slain sisters

Twin sisters Maya and Karla Dickason and their older sibling Liane. Photo / Facebook

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

More than $25,000 has been donated to the family of three little girls allegedly murdered in their Timaru home by their mother last week.

And it has been revealed one of the victims would have celebrated her birthday this week.

Graham Dickason returned home on September 16 to find his 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla and their 6-year-old sister Liané dead at their Queen St home.

His wife Lauren Dickason was at the house in a critical condition.

She was rushed to Timaru Hospital and once she was stable police charged her with murdering the three little girls.

Graham and Lauren Dickason with their daughters Liane, Maya and Karla. Photo / Facebook

A Givealittle page was sent up late last week to help support the couple and their wider family.

As of this morning $25,241 had been donated by more than 520 people.

The fundraiser was set up by members of the South African community in Timaru and will be used "mainly towards funeral expenses, travel and accommodation costs for family members".

A member of Graham Dickason's family has travelled to New Zealand to support him.

It is unclear if others will follow.

The family had been in Timaru for just a week when the girls were killed.

Liané would have turned 7 this week, according to South African media.

A candlelit vigil was held last night with hundreds turning up to pay their respects. Photo / George Heard

The family emigrated from Pretoria in South Africa and spent time in managed isolation before settling in the South Island where Graham Dickason had a job with South Canterbury District Health Board as an orthopedic surgeon.

Lauren Dickason is currently in custody at a forensic mental health facility.

When she appeared in the Timaru District Court last Saturday it was agreed a remand to Christchurch Women's Prison was not appropriate.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki, after hearing from a psychiatric expert in court, allowed the remand to Hillmorton Hospital where a mental health assessment will be completed.

Lauren Dickason will next appear in court - likely by audio visual link - on October 5.

At a vigil held earlier this week outside the house where the little girls died, Graham Dickason said he had already forgiven his "lovely" wife.

"And I urge you in your own time to do the same … it is the key to healing this loss we have all experienced," he said.

"I honestly believe she is a victim in this as well.

"In this time of terrible tragedy and adversity I can only ask for prayer … for strength and for healing."

The wider family are still reeling from the tragedy and have posted photos and tributes to the sisters on social media.

Yesterday Lauren Dickason's mother Wendy Fawkes posted "My darling angels.....miss you so much".

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.



OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:



• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.