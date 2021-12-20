Timaru police on the hunt after loaded gun thrown from 'suspicious' van

Police are asking members of the public with any information to come forward.

Timaru police are on the hunt after a loaded gun was thrown from a "suspicious" van.

Officers spotted the white Toyota Hiace van - number plate MRE458 - about 11.06pm yesterday.

The van failed to stop for police on Domain Ave.

Officers followed it at a distance and saw one of the occupants throwing a case on to the road.

The van was "later impounded at an address on High St", police say, and the case was

located with a high-powered firearm and loaded magazine inside.

Now, police are looking to identify those who were in the vehicle at the time and have asked members of the public with any information or footage that could assist police to contact the investigation team on 105 quoting 211220/9319.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.