Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen has a “loud and clear” message for gangs moving into the South Canterbury town: they are “not welcome here”.

During the weekend Rebel Motorcycle gang moved its headquarters to an isolated location in the city’s industrial area.

Despite being away from residential streets, the shift has sparked safety concerns in the community.

This morning, police were present at another gang-affiliated property on Meadows Rd where they were speaking to four people while carrying out a pre-planned search warrant.

A police spokesperson said officers were likely to remain in the area for some time, however, “our presence is not likely to disrupt the community”.

“There is no threat to the public or to nearby residents,” they said.

“Police are committed to keeping our community safe by disrupting and preventing crime.”

Bowen told the Herald the raid had amplified the clear message to gangs in the area.

“From a community perspective, we are really happy with the police’s proactive response, which is reassurance to the community that things are being taken seriously.

“Any gang activity concerns the community.

“But the key thing is our response is loud and clear: we don’t want these gangs here.”

On the afternoon of May 8, police attended an incident at the Meadows Rd property in relation to a dispute over possession/ownership of a motorcycle.

“After speaking to the parties involved, officers were able to facilitate the return of the motorcycle to its rightful owner,” a police spokesperson said.

“No one was charged in relation to the incident.”

The police spokesperson said they were continuing to have an increased presence in the area to provide reassurance to residents and encouraged anyone who had concerns or information about possible criminal offending to get in touch with them.

Inspector Vicki Walker said Timaru police were aware of some activity over the past weekend involving two local gangs.

“While the activity does suggest some tensions between the two gangs, there have been no reports which have required police involvement.

“We know that any gang activity in our community causes concern for residents and we will be increasing our presence in the area to provide reassurance.”