A person has died aboard a fishing vessel in Timaru.
The death is believed to be the result of natural causes, police say, and is not considered suspicious at this stage.
The matter will be referred to the coroner as per standard procedure.
A person has died aboard a fishing vessel in Timaru.
The death is believed to be the result of natural causes, police say, and is not considered suspicious at this stage.
The matter will be referred to the coroner as per standard procedure.
Recently, Auckland Zoo put down an Antipodean albatross. Now another bird was put down.