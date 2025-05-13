Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Timaru fishing vessel death not suspicious, police say, matter referred to coroner

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Principals question $100m maths spend, ex-cop faces porn probe, US and China agree to major tariff reductions.

A person has died aboard a fishing vessel in Timaru.

The death is believed to be the result of natural causes, police say, and is not considered suspicious at this stage.

The matter will be referred to the coroner as per standard procedure.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand