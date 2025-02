A gas leak in Timaru led to the hospitalisation of eight people. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

About eight people have been taken to hospital in Timaru after a gas leak at a factory in Washdyke.

Fire and Emergency was called to the ammonia leak after 9.30pm on Thursday in Meadows Rd.

Eight crews and a specialist hazard command unit worked with engineers to lower pressure in the system and decontaminate the area.

Before ambulance crews arrived, fire crews gave oxygen to people from the factory.