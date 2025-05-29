- Timaru District Council has the best-tasting tap water, according to this year’s water taste test competition.
- The water supplier won the grand final against five other water authorities.
- Professionals assess the water quality for colour, clarity, odour and taste.
Timaru District Council has won the title of best-tasting tap water in New Zealand.
Each New Zealand municipal water supplier was invited to submit a sample of their water for the 2025 IXOM National Water Taste Test competition.
Timaru District Council’s Seadown water supply competed in the grand final