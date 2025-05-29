Water samples were judged in a blind taste test and rated according to the Water Tasting Wheel.

The wheel outlines the qualities water experts look at when checking water, like its colour, clarity, smell, and taste.

Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand (WIOG) said the National Water Taste Test is a fun way to raise awareness of the quality of drinking water in New Zealand.

Organisation chair Joshua McIndoe said water infrastructure remains a mystery to most Kiwis.

He said the competition highlights the dedication and hard work required to ensure New Zealanders have safe drinking water.

Timaru District Council’s Seadown water supply will now represent New Zealand against Australia’s reigning champion in the IXOM Trans-Tasman Water Taste Test, which will be held in Newcastle, Australia in July.

The current title holder is Isaac Regional Council’s Glenden Scheme water treatment plant in Queensland.

Timaru last took out the title for tastiest drinking water in 2019.