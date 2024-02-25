The Waiohiki kaumātua at the Heretaunga Taiwhenua Kaumātua Ball 2023.

There have been some decisions made that have affected our kaumātua (elders) and created challenges that are affecting their livelihood, their independence and their health.

The rise in rent, the closure of Flaxmere New World supermarket, the loss of a loved one, the heartbreak of a wayward moko (grandchild), the feeling of neglect because of hearing issues and feeling left out of discussions, being put into an old people’s home without consent, being bullied in their own home by kids who just don’t respect you and your space, a phobia of modern technology and not being able to learn new things.

Some also have to deal with memory loss and relying on others to take them everywhere, trying to share their thoughts, but being rushed and forgetting what they wanted to say, the new morning pain in their back, the sudden feeling of sadness for no reason, having a meal and realising you are full because you forgot you’ve already eaten - the list goes on.

These are but a few issues that our kaumātua are faced with. They are real challenges that our kaumātua need help with.

What our kaumātua need is a happy smile, a helping hand, a listening ear, wrap-around services, patience and support, respect and understanding, encouragement and friendship, the ability to help and feel needed, an opportunity to serve others and a lot of love.

During Waitangi Day, our team held a breakfast for our kaumātua in our Wānanga space. It was nice, but on the day we watched kaumātua holding hands to walk over obstacles, clinging to each other so as not to trip over.

Some walked from the furthest car park because our communication with the parking wardens hadn’t quite got through properly at that early hour. We learned a lot in hindsight and the next time we have a kaumātua breakfast, we’ll be much better in our planning.

Life is full of learning experiences both for our kaumātua and everyone in the family. Our kaumātua are our precious taonga. Kaumātua need help to deal with their daily challenges. How will you help? How will you react? What will you do differently to show you care for our elderly friends?

Don’t add to the list of challenges that our kaumātua experience, but rather, be a helpful, happy friend.