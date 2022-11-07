The Black Ferns celebrate a try against Wales. Photo / Getty

Rugby World Cup organisers have warned fans against on-selling - and purchasing - tickets for the sold-out final between the Black Ferns and England, saying they risk fines of thousands of dollars, being refused entry to the match and eviction from the stadium.

It comes after tickets for this weekend’s final at Eden Park were yesterday listed on Trade Me for up to four times the original price.

One listing had a bid of $800 for four adult seats with a bird’s eye view of the action. The seller stated the profit would be used for a holiday in Rarotonga.

But within an hour of the Herald questioning Trade Me about the listings, they were removed.

The on-selling of tickets on sites like Trade Me and Facebook Marketplace breaches both the Major Events Management Act and the terms and conditions of Ticketek.

Tickets can be immediately cancelled with no recourse for the buyer or seller, organisers told the Herald.

A spokesperson for Rugby World Cup 2021 said customers can only purchase tickets directly from Ticketek - the official ticketing agency for the Rugby World Cup 2021.

Rugby World Cup 2021 has been declared a Major Event by the New Zealand Government which means the tournament is afforded protections under the Major Events Management Act 2007.

“The reselling or trading of a ticket for a value greater than its original sale price, either in person or online, is an offence under the Act, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000,” a spokesperson for RWC 2021 said.

“Fans obtaining tickets from unofficial sources run the risk of having those tickets cancelled, being refused entry or being evicted from a venue.”

Ticket prices for the Rugby World Cup 2021 finals vary depending on whether they are adult or child tickets and in general admission or reserved seating areas. The maximum ticket price, excluding for hospitality suites, is $50 for an adult reserve seat.





Listings on Trade Me had start prices of $800 for tickets that cost $50 each.

Tickets for sale on Trade Me yesterday were the cheapest seats available with a distant view of the game.

There were at least two listings that had reached $800 - one with the reserve price not even met.

In the comments of one listing, a Trade Me member asked the seller if the tickets were purchased just to make money.

The seller said the tickets were bought for them and their adult children. “However there is a price where I would rather fly to see friends in Rarotonga and watch it on TV. That price is the next bid.”

Other listings had lower reserves but the bids were climbing. None had a “buy now” price and all were well above the purchase price.

James Ryan, Policy and Compliance Manager, said Trade Me had a New Zealand-based team who monitor the site seven days a week to keep members safe.

”If anyone sees something on Trade Me that worries them we urge them to get in touch with us,” he said.

“There’s a ‘Community Watch’ button on every listing that can be used to alert us to anything that doesn’t seem quite right.”

Ryan said people were legally allowed to on-sell legitimate tickets for the vast majority of events, so its position was that they allowed them to be sold.

“But we do not allow members to list tickets to events that are subject to the Major Events Management Act 2007, such as the Rugby World Cup.”

The attempted profiteering from the excitement around the upcoming event angered fans.

“The women’s games have not only showcased amazing skill but have also brought people together - this is a smack in the face for that,” one fan said.

“If people genuinely can’t make I’m sure they will be able to get their money back but trying to make a profit is just scalping.”

The ticket prices for the tournament were set at a lower price to “inspire a new generation of fans,” a Rugby World Cup 2021 spokesperson said.

More than 22,000 fans attended Eden park for the semi-finals and many of those jumped online immediately and booked tickets for the final.

Black Ferns players celebrate at the end of the match against France in the semi-final at Eden Park on Saturday. Photo / Photosport





Moments after the final whistle more than 8000 tickets, were snapped up, World Rugby said.

The final event on Saturday 12 November will see France face off against Canada at 4.30 pm for the bronze medal and the Black Ferns take on England at 7.30 pm.

There will be entertainment throughout the night and a performance by celebrated Kiwi singer Benee - best known for tracks such as Supalonely and Soaked.

Venue Eden Park in Auckland was now looking at whether the capacity of more than 40,000 could be increased and more tickets released for the decider.



