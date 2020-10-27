Tickets to the New Zealand Trotting Cup in Christchurch have officially sold out

Natalie Rasmussen driving Ultimate Sniper wins ahead of David Butcher driving Triple Eight during the New Zealand Trotting Cup last year. photo / NZH

Punters hoping to have a flutter on New Zealand's favourite race day in Christchurch are set to be disappointed unless they have bought their tickets already.

All ticket options for the New Zealand Trotting Cup on November 10 are sold out, a full two weeks before the event.

The racing is the centrepiece of Christchurch's Cup Week.

While the 540 thousand dollar New Zealand Trotting Cup is the undoubted show piece this year there are three other group one races.

The event is also one of the main social occasions on the Canterbury calendar.

"After a tough 2020 we realise a lot of people are keen for a party and to celebrate a great New Zealand sporting occasion and we can't wait to welcome them to Addington," said chief executive Brian Thompson.

Organisers have a Covid-19 plan in place.

At level two, only owners and members could attend the event and at level 3 it would be without spectators at all.

Level one will see a 30 percent reduction in crowd numbers.

