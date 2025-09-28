It is forecast to reach 20C in Auckland, before dropping to 10C overnight. Tomorrow is expected to see a daily high of 16C with cloud clearing and becoming fine in the morning. Wednesday should be fine, MetService said.

A 'front' currently sitting over central New Zealand is moving north throughout the day. This front is bringing a band of rain with it🌧️, which may lead to thunderstorms as it progresses.



MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti told the Herald the second week of the school holidays would not see any days with consistently sunny conditions.

“We’re having changeable weather for the whole of the week. We have these fast-moving fronts that bring about short periods of rain,” Shiviti said.

“And that rain will not be persisting for the whole day in any area. There’ll be a period of rain and then dry spells. It’s going to be a similar trend throughout the week.”

Tuesday is probably going to be the peak of the week when it comes to clear skies,” Shiviti said.

The South Island’s Tuesday, however, is dominated by a tranche of heavy rain and strong wind watches.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers for between 1pm and midnight tomorrow. MetService says there is a chance it will have to upgrade this to a warning.

A strong wind watch comes into place for Fiordland at 9am tomorrow, for Otago at 11am, and for the Canterbury High Country at 1pm. All should lapse by 4am Wednesday at the latest, MetService said.

Northwest winds are expected to reach gale-force in exposed places, the forecaster said.

Shiviti said MetService would be assessing whether to upgrade the watches to warnings either later today or tomorrow morning.

Road snowfall warnings, meanwhile, are in place for the Crown Range Rd from 8am to 1pm today, for Lindis Pass, State Highway 8, from 9am to 1pm, and for the Milford Rd from 7am to 1pm. It was expected that up to 6cm of snow could settle in places.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

