Thunderstorms are hitting a South Island region this afternoon and much of the North Island is at moderate risk of the same fate due to ongoing unstable weather conditions.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam told the Herald that South Canterbury was experiencing thunderstorms as a cold front moves through.

“After that front we’ve got a much cooler southwesterly flow spreading up the country by early tomorrow morning.”

He said this will bring cooler temperatures and a more stable atmosphere.

“Following in on that, we’ve got a large high over the Tasman Sea and that’s going to spread a ridge of high pressure which will soothe things down and clear the showers away during Sunday and that’s going to then persist for the next few days.”

From there, Bellam said cooler temperatures are on the way for Aotearoa for the next few days, especially during the night.

“It’s been quite warm and difficult to sleep, we’ll be seeing temperatures a bit below normal actually.”

Eastern parts of Northland face a moderate risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening before cooler southwesterlies set in, the MetService has forecast.

Those in the Coromandel Peninsula and South Auckland to inland Whanganui and the Tararua District, also have a moderate risk of thunderstorms arriving today.





MetService predicts the weather may last into the evening for eastern areas, where the cooler southwest change arrives later.

The agency has warned any thunderstorms that occur will likely be accompanied by heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm/h, or higher.

Down south, MetService predicts there is low risk of thunderstorms in the east from North Otago to North Canterbury.

Auckland is expected to be partly cloudy with isolated showers, possibly heavy afternoon and evening. Fresh southwesterlies are anticipated to develop this afternoon. MetService is predicting a high of 26C and a low of 16C.