A severe dumping of rain was tipped to drench commuters in Auckland this morning.

“Heavy rain is likely, and it’s going to be quite windy, and then if you have a thunderstorm in the mix, it’s just going to turn that intensity up,” Ferris said.

Thunderstorms could bring localised downpours of 10-25mm an hour and wind gusts of up to 80km/h.

“There’s more weather to come, especially around Auckland. It’s looking like quite blustery southwesterlies, especially on Saturday, but still lingering into Sunday,” he said.

Yesterday, Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) urged residents to clear drains and gutters before the wild weather.

“Take extreme care if you are driving in heavy rain, and delay trips if possible.

“Do not try to walk, play, swim or drive in floodwater,” AEM said.

Severe weather watches

Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula are under a heavy rain watch until 9am.

The Bay of Plenty ranges east of the Ōtara River are under the same watch until 6pm.

A strong wind watch will remain in place for Northland until 9am.

Blustery start to the weekend expected

It will be a blustery start to the weekend, as a brisk west to southwest wind is expected to set in, especially for coastal parts of Southland and the Canterbury High Country.

“It’s not really looking like a picture-perfect weekend for many people, but, I mean, if you keep an eye on the forecast, you might be lucky,” Ferris said.

MetService also expects large waves this weekend, driven by strong winds on both the west and east coasts.

Another rainband will move up the West Coast in the South Island on Saturday morning before reaching the North Island in the afternoon.

Winds and showers will ease from Sunday, though they are expected to linger in Dunedin.

MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said the “spring temperature pendulum also continues to swing” as Hastings is forecast a maximum temperature of only 11C today, but 21C early next week.

