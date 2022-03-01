Violent clashes between police and protesters are breaking out as officers move in to take back the grounds of Parliament. Video / NZ Herald

Violent clashes between police and protesters are breaking out as officers move in to take back the grounds of Parliament. Video / NZ Herald

As day broke in Wellington, police bolstered by officers from around New Zealand moved in to evict protestors from their make-shift camps in the roads adjacent to Parliament.

Wearing helmets and carrying riot shield, officers moved anti-mandate campaigners out from Molesworth St and tore down tents and moved vehicles illegally parked.

Scuffles broke out and arrests were made. A number of protestors were treated as pepper spray was used to quell resistance. At least three officers were treated by paramedics at the scene.

New Zealand Herald photographers Mark Mitchell and Mike Scott captured the action from the early hours and through the morning.

Police line up ahead of the operation at dawn. Photo / Mike Scott

Protestors oppose the action by police as day breaks. Photo / Mike Scott

A protestor lies on the floor apparently subdued by pepper spray/ Photo / Mike Scott

Police wearing helmets and bearing shields are met with resistance from protestors. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police make an arrest. Photo / Mike Scott

A protestor is led away by police. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A protestor is comforted during the action. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tents are removed from Molesworth street. Photo / Mike Scott

Portaloos are removed from the camp site. Photo / Mike Scott

Police are treated by Paramedics. Photo / <ike Scott

A protestor is treated after being pepper-sprayed. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A medic pours milk into the eyes of a protestor for pepper spray. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A protestor is dragged away by police. Photo / Mike Scott