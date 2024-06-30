It comes after Tauranga mother Celia Farnworth - who has also used Pinc and Steel services - believes she has been given a “second chance” after surviving ovarian cancer.

Chances of survival ‘very high’

Simpson told the Rotorua Daily Post a cancerous tumour was found in his throat in 2012 as a result of having the human papillomavirus (HPV).

His symptoms included a “bulge” on the right side of his neck and a “persistent” cough. A GP referred him to a specialist.

Simpson, who was living with his partner in Auckland at the time, said he was “a bit shocked and surprised” when he found out about his diagnosis.

“I kind of wasn’t really hearing what he was saying,” he said of the moment he was told.

“I was lucky my partner was there and she was taking notes.”

Simpson said he was told his chances of survival were “very high” and he underwent “rigorous, challenging” treatment.

“It was five days a week for seven weeks of radiation therapy clipped into this plastic mask and three fairly heavy-duty doses of chemotherapy.”

Graeme Simpson was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. He is participating in Dry July this year. Photo / Andrew Warner

Simpson said the side effects of his treatment included losing about 20kg, burns around his throat from the radiation, and the loss of some of his hearing from the chemotherapy.

He moved back to Rotorua after he finished his treatment in 2012.

Simpson said the forest was a place of “refuge and inspiration” after treatment.

“Getting out ... for the very first time was a real source of joy,” the avid mountain biker said.

Post-treatment, Simpson had regular check-ups at Rotorua Hospital. After five years, he was deemed “all clear” - a day of “celebration”.

As well as participating in Dry July, Simpson also donates to the Cancer Society and helps on Daffodil Day to thank the medical professionals, friends and family who helped him get through his diagnosis.

He encouraged people to donate “because the life you save might be your own”.

How can HPV lead to throat cancer?

Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty supportive care nurse Rozanne Young said the immune system could often clear an HPV infection but it could also lie dormant for many years and lead to cell changes that could develop into cancer.

“The Cancer Society recommends the HPV vaccine for those aged 9 to 26 years but if you’ve missed it, please speak to your doctor as it can still help prevent new HPV infections and related issues.”

Young said the Cancer Society could provide free support for those undergoing treatment for throat cancer, which included accommodation at its Lions Lodge, close to Waikato Hospital.

Information on the Cancer Society website said HPV was a common virus spread through skin contact - often during sex - which caused cell changes.

HPV affects the surfaces of different areas of the body, including the throat, cervix and skin.

There are many types of HPV and most are not linked to cancer. However, some forms of HPV increase the risk of developing cancer of the throat.

Other risk factors for throat cancer include smoking tobacco and drinking large amounts of alcohol.

‘Every dollar makes an impact’

Dry July NZ Trust spokeswoman Clare O’Higgins said “every dollar makes an impact” and the trust was grateful for everyone who donated.

A media release said funds raised would support three cancer charities: Look Good Feel Better, Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand and Pinc and Steel Cancer Rehabilitation Foundation.

Since 2012, the Dry July NZ Trust has raised more than $9m for cancer organisations across New Zealand.

The trust was stressing the high demand for cancer support with more Kiwis developing cancer, due to the population increasing and people living longer.

People can register for Dry July on its website.

Note: Graeme Simpson is a former Rotorua Daily Post columnist.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.