‘Thrilling experience’: Hawks to take the court in Wairoa

The Taylor Hawks will deliver a “thrilling experience”, with the National League Basketball hitting Wairoa next month.

General manager Jarrod Kenny said the team will not only run a clinic for tamariki and rangatahi, but will also face off against the Tauranga Whai in two action-packed exhibition games.

He said basketball fever in the northern region base of Wairoa has been on the rise, with participation rates increasing and a growing cohort of passionate Hawks supporters. Recognising this, the aim is to connect with fans who can’t make it to Napier for regular season games by bringing the Hawks directly to them.

“Playing a pre-season game in Wairoa gives us a chance to test out the new NBL season format being introduced for 2024, but more importantly, it’s an opportunity for us to connect with our regional community and supporters,” Kenny said.

On March 9, a skills clinic for local youngsters is scheduled to take place at Standring Park on Black Street, starting at midday and finishing at 1.30pm. Facilitated by the Hawks coaching staff and players, the clinic will include skill development, drills and interactive games.

“This event also presents an excellent opportunity for the youth of Wairoa to meet their favourite players.”

The new NBL format gives spectators two separate games each game day. Rapid League games will run prior to the Sal’s NBL event. Wairoa will be the first Hawke’s Bay spectators to experience this double-header format with the Rapid League exhibition game commencing at 3pm and the Sal’s NBL exhibition at 4pm. A signing session will be held for fans to get signatures and photos following.

While the Hawks look to engage more across the region, they are quick to acknowledge it takes support to add extra games like these.

Chairwoman Sally Crown said Wairoa District Council and Sport Hawke’s Bay were a huge help in bringing the game to town, “and making both the clinics and entry to the games free”.