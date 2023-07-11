Graffiti found on the walls of the Heretaunga Pistol Club. Photo / Supplied

Hutt Valley police are investigating after a Trentham gun club was deliberately set alight last week.

Acting Senior Sergeant Richard Orr said three youths were spotted at the Heretaunga Pistol Club off Alexander Road on June 4 after the fire was lit.

Police investigations have uncovered the blaze started at about 5.45pm that day.

Graffiti has also been found on the walls of the club which was done prior to the fire.

Orr also assured the public the club held no guns on the premises, and police were only investigating a “wilful act of damage.

“Any knowledge in regards to the youths seen in the area at the time or can assist with by confirming the identification of the below Graffiti could call police on 105 and quote file number 230704/8837,” Orr said.



