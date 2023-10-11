Police are continuing to search for two other offenders involved in the crimes.

Three youths have been arrested after allegedly robbing two service stations in Paeroa and Matamata early this morning.

A police spokesperson said the offenders targeted an unattended service station in Paeroa at about 4.30am, smashing their way in to steal merchandise.

The Matamata service station they targeted following this was open, but this did not deter the offenders.

The two workers at the store were left shaken after the youths carried out the aggravated robbery, the spokesperson said.

Police tracked the alleged offenders to an address in Waharoa where they were reportedly found alongside their stolen goods.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery, burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police are continuing to search for two other offenders involved in the crimes.