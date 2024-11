Three teens have been arrested after stabbing a supermarket security guard in Auckland’s New Lynn.

The teens, aged 13 and 14, were attempting to steal from the Totara Ave store when police were called at 6.30pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the guard approached one of the youths who then stabbed the female security guard with what is believed to be a knife.

“The injury has penetrated the security guard’s vest and into her torso.”