Three Waters in chaos: Whangārei District Council proposes counter plan for region's water supplies

Government three waters reform plans are in chaos as Whangārei District Council breaks rank with a Northland entity counter proposal in a New Zealand-first move.

The move comes after a new report shows the Government's reform scenario - and it's costs and benefits for Northland - is based on faulty assumptions and flawed analysis.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai said the counter proposal, combining Whangārei, Far North and Kaipara District Councils, was already being investigated.

The move to investigate a Northland-based counter proposal for three waters delivery is in defiance of Government plans. The Government has proposed Whangārei District Council (WDC), Far North District Council (FNDC), Kaipara District Council (KDC) and Auckland Council are combined into a giant group known as Entity A. This would be one of four nationally, combining 67 councils' provision of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater.

WDC-lead investigations for Northland's counter-proposal do not include Auckland Council.

The WDC moves comes after a new WDC-commissioned report into what three waters restructuring might mean for its people, in the wake of Government predictions on this count.

WDC in June became the first council in New Zealand to opt out of the Government's multi-billion dollar three waters reform plans.

Council resolve on opting out has intensified with the new report, its investigation into the Northland-based entity the result.

WDC is one of New Zealand's strongest-placed councils in terms of its three waters infrastructure investment and its financial position around that.

Mai said other councils around New Zealand should make sure they were robustly investigating local implications too. They would also soon have access to the WDC-commissioned report.

WDC's stance comes in spite of the council standing to gain $133 million from the Government which includes significant deal sweeteners for them to join its three waters reform.

Mai said there was more to the reforms than the money.

She said the council's new report clearly showed the costs and benefits for Whangārei put

forward by the Government in its national three waters sector restructuring plans, were not the case locally.

Government figures said under its three waters plans, Whangārei residents would pay $803 annually for their three waters services by 2051 - if WDC joined into amalgamation processes. It said if WDC did not join in, that figure would rise to $4055 a year.

Mai said that was not the case.

The new WDC-commissioned report has been done by Castalia, an international company with offices in Auckland and Wellington that advises globally on infrastructure, resource management and policy in areas including water.

It is a New Zealand first by a council questioning the Government's three waters reform cost-benefit figures in its local rohe.

"The reform scenario is based on faulty assumptions and flawed analysis. The government has not shown with sufficient certainty to WDC that the claimed benefits of the reform scenario will materialise," the Castalia report said.

Mai said other councils around New Zealand were considering the matter too. Robust investigations should be carried out on their parts.

"This report has shown that the reform scenario is founded on unsound evidence and faulty analysis. The promised benefits of reform are unlikely to materialise. There are risks to the Whangārei community from losing control of water services, and accountability of those tasked with governance to local customers," the report said.

Mai said WDC's report served only to strengthen council's resolve around its provisional opt-out decision.

WDC would continue to operate in the best interests of its people through any restructuring. That was why it had opted out of the Government's proposal in June.

Considering its people would also be part of considerations in any Northland-based three waters entity.

She said FNDC and KDC would be doing the same for their people, with financial implications for all councils, even with the locally-generated proposal.

Mai said three waters costs would still increase under a Northland-based entity in line with higher expectations nationally around things like water quality.

She said improving water quality was worthwhile.

It was a matter of looking at how the district and the region best approached three waters into the future for the benefit of its people.