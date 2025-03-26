After becoming trapped, the witness said the Range Rover slammed into reverse, damaging a police car.
It continued on, ramming into multiple vehicles belonging to members of the public before the car continued onto the motorway.
A photo from the moments incident show cars that had been badly damaged including a small hatchback that had its bumper almost completely ripped off.
SH1 MARKET RD OFF-RAMP - 12:25PM Due to a crash lanes are blocked at the top of Market Rd off-ramp. Expect delays. Consider using alternative Southern Mwy exit (use Gillies Ave or Greenlane to exit southbound). ^TP pic.twitter.com/8fQ0p2aLy7
— NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) March 25, 2025
A white van also suffered serious damage and debris was left strewn over the on-ramp.