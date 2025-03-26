Multiple cars have been damaged on an Auckland motorway on-ramp while a car attempted to evade police.

After becoming trapped, the witness said the Range Rover slammed into reverse, damaging a police car.

It continued on, ramming into multiple vehicles belonging to members of the public before the car continued onto the motorway.

A photo from the moments incident show cars that had been badly damaged including a small hatchback that had its bumper almost completely ripped off.

SH1 MARKET RD OFF-RAMP - 12:25PM

Due to a crash lanes are blocked at the top of Market Rd off-ramp. Expect delays. Consider using alternative Southern Mwy exit (use Gillies Ave or Greenlane to exit southbound). ^TP pic.twitter.com/8fQ0p2aLy7 — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) March 25, 2025

A white van also suffered serious damage and debris was left strewn over the on-ramp.

A police spokesman said the pursuit began in Onehunga after the person failed to stop when signalled.

The stolen vehicle was seen in the Mays Rd area.

A unit signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it failed to stop and began driving erratically.

Because of this driving behaviour, it was not pursued, said the spokesperson.

The stolen vehicle got stuck in traffic at the Greenlane northbound SH1 on-ramp, and rammed three vehicles driven by members of the public. No one was injured.

The vehicle exited the motorway at Market Rd and crashed, said the spokesperson.

A 23-year-old was quickly arrested and will face charges.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.