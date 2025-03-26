Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Three vehicles rammed as Range Rover on rims flees police on Auckland’s Southern Motorway

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Questions raised over Auckland councillors receiving freebies from Eden Park and major changes are being proposed to electorates in the lower North Island. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

Three vehicles have been rammed on Auckland’s Southern Motorway during a dramatic lunchtime pursuit.

A witness told the Herald he was approaching the Greenlane on-ramp when he heard a “strange noise” behind him.

He said a late model Range Rover was coming up behind “on its rims at speed” with two police cars on its tail.

He moved to the side and watched the incident unfold as the Range Rover attempted to weave between cars to try to get to the front.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Multiple cars have been damaged on an Auckland motorway on-ramp while a car attempted to evade police.
Multiple cars have been damaged on an Auckland motorway on-ramp while a car attempted to evade police.

After becoming trapped, the witness said the Range Rover slammed into reverse, damaging a police car.

It continued on, ramming into multiple vehicles belonging to members of the public before the car continued onto the motorway.

A photo from the moments incident show cars that had been badly damaged including a small hatchback that had its bumper almost completely ripped off.

A white van also suffered serious damage and debris was left strewn over the on-ramp.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesman said the pursuit began in Onehunga after the person failed to stop when signalled.

The stolen vehicle was seen in the Mays Rd area.

A unit signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it failed to stop and began driving erratically.

Because of this driving behaviour, it was not pursued, said the spokesperson.

The stolen vehicle got stuck in traffic at the Greenlane northbound SH1 on-ramp, and rammed three vehicles driven by members of the public. No one was injured.

The vehicle exited the motorway at Market Rd and crashed, said the spokesperson.

A 23-year-old was quickly arrested and will face charges.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand