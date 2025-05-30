Herald NOW News Update: May 30 2025. Video / HeraldNOW

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

30 May, 2025 03:51 AM Quick Read

Emergency services are responding to a serious three-vehicle crash at a Templeton intersection.

Newtons Rd is closed, and motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

Initial reports indicate serious injuries, with emergency services currently on the scene.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving three vehicles at an intersection in Templeton, Christchurch.

Police said Newtons Rd is currently closed following this afternoon’s crash.

“Emergency services received a report of a three-vehicle crash at around 2.45pm at the intersection of Newtons Rd and Dawsons Rd,” police said.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.