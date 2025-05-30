- Emergency services are responding to a serious three-vehicle crash at a Templeton intersection.
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving three vehicles at an intersection in Templeton, Christchurch.
Police said Newtons Rd is currently closed following this afternoon’s crash.
“Emergency services received a report of a three-vehicle crash at around 2.45pm at the intersection of Newtons Rd and Dawsons Rd,”