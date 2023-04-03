Exclusive report on controversial Chinese security cameras installed in NZ, PM Hipkins triggers lobbying shake-up and the iconic Kiwi fashion retailer in administration in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have charged three men in their 20s for the death of a man in Auckland last month.

Adrian Selwyn, 39, was found deceased at a Manukau Rd address on March 15.

The trio are appearing in Auckland District Court today facing manslaughter charges.

Auckland City East Police area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said an investigation into the circumstances of the death was ongoing.

“Adrian was located deceased at an address on Manukau Rd on 15 March.

“Today, search warrants were conducted at multiple addresses across Auckland.

“Three men, aged 24, 28 and 29, have now been arrested and charged over this matter.”

All three were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with manslaughter, Brand said.

“Police have additionally charged all three with possession of methamphetamine for supply and supply methamphetamine, with one of them also being charged with possession of firearms.

“As matters are before the Court, Police are not currently able to comment further.”



