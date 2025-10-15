He said it remained unknown just how much nitrous oxide was in the young driver’s blood because the former Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), now the Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science (PHF Science), did not have the technology available to measure it.
However, Otufangavalu and Love-Mitchell were seen “huffing” in their vehicle on their way to pick up Lefai from Mystery Creek on May 24.
Then the trio, all aged 19, were also caught on a vehicle’s CCTV with deflating green balloons “immediately” before the crash.
‘Big green balloons’
Otufangavalu and Lefai lived together in Auckland, while Love-Mitchell lived in Te Awamutu.
The two women had been good friends “for many years”, according to Love-Mitchell’s father.
The Toyota had been lent to Otufangavalu two months earlier because she was considering buying it.
On Friday, May 24, Otufangavalu and Lefai travelled to Te Awamutu for a baby shower.
They were meant to head home the next day, but their car broke down so they stayed at her grandmother’s house.
Her grandmother last saw her about 10am on Tuesday, May 28, when she brought breakfast to her work.
The pair ate and chatted together for about 40 minutes before she left, appearing to be in “high spirits ... and well rested”.
Otufangavalu was then going to visit a friend before picking up Lefai, who was working at a Fieldays event at Mystery Creek.
On their way to pick him up, between 3pm and 3.30pm, a passenger in another car saw the Toyota come “right up behind [them] and was trying to pass [them] using the median strip in the middle of the road”.
The Toyota continued to tailgate and beep its horn.
“However, the totality of the evidence satisfies me that Ms Otufangavalu‘s driving ... was significantly impaired due to her use of [NOS] and potentially exacerbated by her use of cannabis.
“Due to the inherent risks, the operation of motor vehicles is meant to be reserved for those who are qualified and approved to do so, and who understand the importance of operating them free of impairment due to substance use.”
Bates added that there was also responsibility on other people to step in when they know someone is unfit to drive.
“When a person is impaired through substance use, others around them aware of that fact must do everything practicable to prevent them from operating a motor vehicle.”
He extended his condolences to the family and friends of all five victims.
