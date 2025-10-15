Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Three teens ‘huffing nangs’ at time of Waikato crash that killed 5, coroner finds

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Five people were killed in the two-car crash on SH3 Te Awamutu on May 28, 2024.

Five people were killed in the two-car crash on SH3 Te Awamutu on May 28, 2024.

An unlicensed teen driver who crossed a centreline and ploughed into an oncoming vehicle was seen “huffing nangs” in the moments before a deadly crash that claimed five lives.

Driver Piata Amelia-Blaise Otufangavalu, her partner Suliasi Halapea Lefai and her friend Cheyene Love-Mitchell all died in the crash on State

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save