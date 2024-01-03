Rescue efforts continue in Japan following an earthquake that killed 55 people, a new consumer action group targets New Zealand's supermarket duopoly and new documents reveal the dire state of the NZDF. Video / Newstalk ZB / AP / NZ Herald

Police want people to be safe in the water this summer after three swimmers were rescued from the Kawerau River in Queenstown this afternoon.

Police were called to Rafters Rd in Gibbston about 3.15pm, after three teenage males attempted to go swimming.

The trio entered the river upstream of Rafters Rd and immediately got into difficulty.

One managed to get himself safely onto rocks, however the other two were swept a short distance down the river.

One of the two still in the water was able to get to a bank on the opposite, inaccessible side of the river, while the second was pulled out by a witness who jumped down a bank to render assistance.

Area prevention manager Senior Sergeant John Fookes said, due to the treacherous nature of the river, a rescue helicopter was dispatched and within half an hour was hovering by each of the three swimmers and rescuer so they could climb aboard to safety.

“This was an incredibly close call for the young men, and it was so lucky someone saw what was happening and heard the screams for help,” he said.

“A very short distance downstream the river hits the Nevis Rapids, which become grade 5 and are incredibly unforgiving.

“Had they been swept any further downstream, we would have been dealing with an entirely different scenario.”



