Three shootings in one night across Central West Auckland 'appear to be linked'

A woman was left with minor injuries after a vehicle was shot in the Auckland suburb of Wesley. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three reported shootings across Central West Auckland suburbs in one night - that put one man in hospital - appear to be linked, police said.

An investigation is ongoing after shots were fired in Wesley, Mt Roskill and Sandringham on Sunday night, injuring two people.

"The behaviour shown is completely reckless and shows absolute disregard for the safety of our communities," said Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe.

"Police are still investigating the possible links to any gangs and this has not yet been confirmed."

Shots were fired at a vehicle on O'Donnell Ave, Wesley, around 6.45pm. A woman received a minor injury to her arm but did not require medical attention.

Thirty minutes later, in nearby Mt Roskill, there were reports of a shotgun being fired but, on arrival, police found no damage at the property on Freeland Ave.

On the same night, a man received a gunshot wound at an "unknown location" in Sandringham and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

An earlier shooting on Haverstock Rd in Sandringham on Friday evening remains under investigation.

"These incidents will be extremely concerning to those who live in these areas, but we want to reassure our community that these appear to be targeted incidents between people who appear to be known to each other," said Pascoe.

A man, 38, has been charged with having a sawn-off shotgun in his possession and 10 rounds of shotgun ammunition when he was not the holder of a firearms licence at Mt Roskill on Sunday.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified on Memorial Ave, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and dishonestly taking a vehicle.

He appeared at Auckland District Court on Monday.

Last month a person was taken to hospital after an alleged gang-related shooting in Morrie Laing Ave, Mt Roskill.

The shootings are among the latest in a spike in high-profile shootings that have rocked West Auckland suburbs in recent months.

A number in Glen Eden, Avondale, New Lynn and Blockhouse Bay have left residents feeling increasingly unsafe.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting file number 211128/6490, or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.