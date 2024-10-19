Advertisement
Three seriously injured after car flees police, crashes into another car and house

The incident occurred at the intersection of Janet and Hess streets in Invercargill.

Three people are seriously injured after a motorist who was fleeing police struck another car in Invercargill.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Jason Guthrie said police attempted to stop the car on Venus Street, Georgetown around 1.40am this morning.

The driver failed to stop and fled from police, who did not pursue them because of the manner of their driving.

Guthrie said that a short time later, the fleeing car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Janet and Ness streets.

The car also crashed into a house, causing damage.

A person in the fleeing car is in a critical condition, and another is in a serious condition.

An occupant in the car that was hit has also sustained critical injuries, while another person in that car has minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and the road remains closed. Motorists are being told to avoid the area unless they are residents.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority - a routine practice.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash and any CCTV footage from the area at the time.

