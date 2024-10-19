The incident occurred at the intersection of Janet and Hess streets in Invercargill.

Three people are seriously injured after a motorist who was fleeing police struck another car in Invercargill.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Jason Guthrie said police attempted to stop the car on Venus Street, Georgetown around 1.40am this morning.

The driver failed to stop and fled from police, who did not pursue them because of the manner of their driving.

Guthrie said that a short time later, the fleeing car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Janet and Ness streets.

The car also crashed into a house, causing damage.