Three rescued from life-raft after vessel fails en route to Tonga
RNZ
A life raft alongside a merchant vessel. Photo / NZDF via RNZ
By Kajal Nair of RNZ
Three people are safe after being rescued from a life-raft in the ocean following mechanical failure on their vessel.
Their launch was heading from New Zealand to Tonga when it ran into trouble on Thursday afternoon, around 350 nautical miles northeast
of New Zealand.
A mayday was issued, and the crew activated an emergency beacon before abandoning ship for a life-raft.
The distress signal was picked up by a nearby merchant tanker, the only vessel in range.