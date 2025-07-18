Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Three rescued from life-raft after vessel fails en route to Tonga

A life raft alongside a merchant vessel. Photo / NZDF via RNZ

By Kajal Nair of RNZ

Three people are safe after being rescued from a life-raft in the ocean following mechanical failure on their vessel.

Their launch was heading from New Zealand to Tonga when it ran into trouble on Thursday afternoon, around 350 nautical miles northeast of New Zealand.

A mayday was issued, and the crew activated an emergency beacon before abandoning ship for a life-raft.

The distress signal was picked up by a nearby merchant tanker, the only vessel in range.