Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Three rescued from life-raft after vessel fails en route to Tonga

RNZ
Quick Read

A life raft alongside a merchant vessel. Photo / NZDF via RNZ

A life raft alongside a merchant vessel. Photo / NZDF via RNZ

By Kajal Nair of RNZ

Three people are safe after being rescued from a life-raft in the ocean following mechanical failure on their vessel.

Their launch was heading from New Zealand to Tonga when it ran into trouble on Thursday afternoon, around 350 nautical miles northeast

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save