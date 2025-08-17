Three people, two dogs trapped in cable car over Whanganui River

Three people and two dogs are trapped in a cable car across the Whanganui River.

Emergency services are attempting to rescue three people and two dogs stranded in a cable car over the Whanganui River.

Fire and Emergency told the Herald crews received several phone calls after 5pm about the incident.

“One crew from Whanganui was sent to the scene and is in the process of rescuing the occupants.”

Police confirmed officers were present at the scene.