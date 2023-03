The attack took place last night about 11.30pm. Photo / Dean Purcell

The attack took place last night about 11.30pm. Photo / Dean Purcell

A manhunt is under way after one person was seriously hurt and three were taken to hospital after an attack in Auckland’s city centre.

Police said they received a report of an assault on Wellesley St West about 11.30pm last night.

“Police and ambulance attended. One person was transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries, and two other people were transported to hospital with minor to moderate injuries,” police said.

They said they are now working to “locate the assailant”.