Three people seriously injured in Ashburton incident

Three people have been seriously injured following an incident in Ashburton early this morning.

Police found two injured people around 2am in a vehicle on William St after attending a separate job on the same street.

Both were seriously injured and transported by Police to hospital, says Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh.

A third person, also seriously injured transported themselves to hospital.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances around the incident.

Initial indications suggest those involved are known to each other and Police are not seeking anyone further at this stage.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information which can assist the investigation.







