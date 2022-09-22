Voyager 2022 media awards
Three people seriously injured after car crash near Kaikōura airlifted to hospital

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Two people have been airlifted to Christchurch hospital following a serious crash near Kaikōura. Photo / Supplied

Three people have been airlifted to Christchurch hospital after a two-car crash north of Kaikōura this morning.

A St John spokesperson said one person was in a critical condition and the other two suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1 near Wilderness Rd just before 4.30am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson said two vehicles were involved.

"Three people have been extricated but emergency services are still on the scene."

A police spokesperson said emergency services were attending a serious two-vehicle crash on SH1, near Wilderness Rd, Kaikōura where "two people are understood to have been seriously injured".

"The road is expected to remain closed for some time, with diversions in place, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

"Motorists should avoid the area, if possible."