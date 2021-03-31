Three people seriously assaulted outside Christchurch bar

Canterbury Police are appealing for information after three people were assaulted in Christchurch. Photo / NZH

Canterbury Police are appealing for information after three people were seriously assaulted in Christchurch.

The incident occurred in the early hours of March 21 outside the Cruz bar on Victoria St.

Police were notified of what appeared to be an unprovoked assault.

Three victims were seriously assaulted - with one still in Christchurch Hospital with serious head injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from 2am till 4am.

• Contact Canterbury Police on 105 if you have any information, quoting file

number 210321/2258. Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.