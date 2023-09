Police have arrested one person after he allegedly injured three people in a road rage incident

Police have arrested one person after he allegedly injured three people in a road rage incident

Three people have been injured after a road rage incident in South Auckland this evening.

Police were called to Donnell Ave in Favona at 5.15pm.

Two people were moderately injured, a police spokesperson said, while another sustained minor injuries after the attack.

Police have taken one person into custody, who will processed in due course, the spokesperson said.