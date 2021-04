The train tracks on Bury St in Gore. Photo / AJ Johnston

Three people have been injured after a car and freight train collided in Gore.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Bury St shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

A St John spokesman said one person with moderate injuries has been taken to Gore Hospital. Another two people, suffering minor injuries, were treated at the crash site.