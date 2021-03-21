Three people escape early morning house fire in Wanaka

Three people have escaped serious injury after a fire broke out at a house in Wanaka early this morning.
Fire crews are at the scene of the large blaze - which is said to have left the property severely damaged - after receiving multiple calls shortly before 4am.
A southern fire communications spokesman said one person had suffered minor burns in the fire while two others had been treated for smoke inhalation.
Four fire crews are the site - from Wanaka, Luggate and Lake Hāwea, as well as a command unit from Alexandra, the spokesman said.