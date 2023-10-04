Road closures are currently in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Road closures are currently in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police have confirmed three people are critically injured after a car came off the road in rural Canterbury.

The crash near the intersection of Middleswamp Rd and Guild Rd in Milford was reported to police around 11.45am.

Road closures are in place, police said, and motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene.

Fire and Emergency told the Herald that two fire crews from Temuka and Washdyke are currently working to extricate two of the occupants with hydraulic equipment.

Five St John Ambulance vehicles have attended the accident and are treating the patients - three ambulances, two operations managers and a rapid response unit are on the scene.

A helicopter has been sent to the scene, a St John spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the accident.

Milford is a region neighbouring Temuka, 20km north of Timaru.