Three people charged after death at Middlemore Hospital

Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, 22, died at Middlemore Hospital on November 21. Photo / NZME

Further charges have been laid following the alleged murder of Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, who was dropped off at South Auckland medical facility with critical injuries.

A woman, 23, was charged on Monday with the murder of Ngaronoa, after he died in Middlemore Hospital last month.

The Gisborne man, 22, was rushed to the hospital after presenting at Takanini Medical Centre on November 21.

Today three more people have been charged in relation to his death.

Two men, aged 33 and 36, along with a 48-year-old woman have been charged with conspiracy to injure with intent, police said.

The 33-year-old man is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Knowing that the woman had been party to Ngaronoa's murder, the man assisted her in order to enable her to avoid arrest, by disposing of a vehicle registration, a court charging document said.

The second man also facing a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

All three people are due to appear in Manukau District Court today.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out.