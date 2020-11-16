Three people arrested over series of violent incidents in Nelson

Photo / 123rf

Three young people have been arrested in relation to a number of violent

incidents in the Nelson CBD over the last few weeks.

In the early hours of October 31, a 22-year-old man was punched and kicked by two males in Fiddle Lane.

The victim received serious facial injuries and was flown to Hutt Hospital for surgery, and is now recovering at home.

Read more

• Man fighting for life after violent attack at West Auckland bar

• Christchurch service station stabbing - man sought after violent incident

• Police call for calm after spike in violent weekend incidents

"It is fortunate that a third male who was with the two offenders intervened, as the incident could have been more serious," said Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston, Nelson area manager: investigations.

As a result of inquiries by police, including a review of CCTV, a 17-year-old male is due in Youth Court this week charged with wounding with intent to injure, he said.

"Inquiries are ongoing to identify the second offender and hold them to account."

Last Wednesday, there was an altercation at a local premises between a group of young people.

As a result, a youth is appearing before the Youth Court this week.

The following day, November 12, a physical altercation between a group of young people saw a 16-year-old male later being put before the Youth Court on a charge of aggravated robbery.

"Inquiries are ongoing to locate two others understood to be present."

"These are senseless acts of violence being committed by young offenders against young victims," Detective Senior Sergeant Johnston said.

"The repercussions of these incidents are significant for both victims and offenders, and it is incredibly disappointing for police when they happen.

"We treat any report of violence extremely seriously, and will work hard to

hold offenders to account - as evidenced by these recent arrests."