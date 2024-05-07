OBM front-rower and captain Rikki Terekia charges into Ngātapa halfback Angus McKenzie in Saturday's Poverty Bay premier club rugby game at Patutahi. Terekia scored two tries in a 33-12 win.

A red, white and blue team still finding their feet brought home the bacon on Saturday.

Enterprise Cars OBM made it three consecutive wins in Week 5 of Civil Project Solutions premier club rugby.

After leading Larsawn Ngātapa 26-7 at halftime at the green and whites’ home Paddy’s Park at Patutahi, OBM triumphed 33-12.

Having defended the Peter Martin Cup against HSOB the previous week, OBM retained another trophy treasure - the McFarlane Cup.

With regular skipper Jack Twigley out of town, scrum anchor Sam Hudson led Ngātapa at premier level for the first time and stepped up well.

“We started slowly but I was pleased with the effort we made, he said.” We stayed in the game, counter-rucked strongly and looked good with the ball in hand. We began to really compete at the scrum as time went on.”

His OBM counterpart Rikki Terekia said: “The game had a quick start, with great support play, but then slowed down as it progressed. It’s certainly fun to play open, running rugby.”

The match had extra significance for Ngātapa after the death of club stalwart Willie (Bill) Tamatea jnr on Friday at the age of 70.

The late David Kirkpatrick’s banner was flown at half-mast and a moment of silence was observed.

Saturday’s game was also the 50th for Ngātapa openside flanker James Law.

OBM first-five left-footer Braedyn Grant scored the first points of the match - a converted try - three minutes in. From a lineout set five metres from Ngātapa’s 22 and after three phases, Grant picked the ball up from a ruck, threw a dummy pass towards the blindside and dived over to score.

Fullback Reeftahn Brown-Terekia converted.

Soon afterwards, Terekia happily accepted a cut-out pass from left wing Bosca Tikicidre after a series of phases to score near the corner to put OBM 12-0 up.

In the 15th minute, Brown-Terekia went over after the longest passage of play in the game, during which both sides turned over the ball, and he converted his own try for 19-0.

Five minutes later, centre Ale Paulo scored between the posts from some quick ruck play up the middle - the only easy try Ngātapa conceded - and Brown-Terekia’s boot made good again for 26-0.

Ngātapa stopped the rot in the 33rd minute when Hudson smashed his way through goal-line defenders after good lineout work from lock Jack Fuller and a courageous dash by halfback Angus MacKenzie.

Powerful first-five Stirling Mckelvie’s conversion reduced the deficit to 26-7 and that was the halftime score.

The Dillon Dolman-Tuhou coached OBM took up the cudgels with feeling after the break.

Terekia completed a try double in the 43rd minute after 11 gut-busting phases.

Brown-Terekia slotted the conversion for 33-7.

In the 77th minute, Ngātapa were rewarded for sticking to their guns.

From a penalty award they tap-kicked, probed right in OBM’s 22, pushed hard twice and then through powerhouse reserve forward Semisi Akana, scored 10m in from the right corner.

OBM made productive use of the possession they had in the first half, which was a different beast entirely to the second half.

Bay of Plenty guest referee Nic Burton was in good position, consistent and deliberate at all times.