Updated

Three more arrested over Destiny Church-linked protest at Auckland children’s event

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the Destiny Church members who stormed a library event in West Auckland on Saturday crossed the line. Video / Mark Mitchell

Police have made three further arrests after a Destiny Church-linked protest during a drag event at an Auckland community centre during Pride week.

It follows four arrests on Wednesday, after the investigation into a fracas at Te Atatū Community Centre on February 15.

The incident saw protesters linked to the controversial church punching, pushing and shoving their way inside.

Police said today three men had been charged and bailed to appear in the Waitākere District Court on March 18.

Those charged include a 44-year-old charged with injures with intent, a 55-year-old charged with assault under the Crimes Act, and a 47-year-old charged with two counts of assault under the Crimes Act, and one count of assault under the Summary Offences Act.

After Wednesday’s arrests, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said police went to addresses in south and West Auckland.

“Four people were brought to the Henderson Police Station for interview and have since been arrested and charged.

“There are further arrests to be made, and I strongly encourage those people who have chosen to avoid our staff today to pick up the phone.”

Police have filed assault-related charges, including indecent assault, over the alleged actions against three victims.

  • A 67-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault, two counts of assault under the Summary Offences Act and one count of assault under the Crimes Act.
  • A 28-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assault under the Crimes and Summary Offences acts.
  • A 19-year-old woman has been charged with assault under the Summary Offences Act.
  • A 50-year-old woman has been charged with assault under the Summary Offences Act.

Police said further charges would be filed over the alleged actions against five further victims.

Those arrested had all been given bail to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Tuesday.

Hassan said the group’s actions created a “great deal of distress” for rainbow communities.

“This festival is important for our Rainbow communities, and they should be able to participate in events free of intimidation and interference.

“Those working on site and attending the venue were subjected to violence and intimidation.

“Any assault is unacceptable, but it is even more so when an adult is being charged for allegedly indecently assaulting a young person.”

She said investigation staff had worked through a detailed process of reviewing footage and speaking with witnesses.

“There is a place for peaceful and lawful protest in this country, but this event crossed the line, and this investigation makes it very clear that this will not be tolerated.”

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

