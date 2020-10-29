Three men arrested for card skimming in Auckland

The first of the trio was arrested last Thursday after officers found him using a skimmed bank card at a central Auckland ATM machine. Photo / 123RF

Three men have been charged in relation to reported card skimming devices used at two separate hospitals.

The charges follow a Waitemata Police investigation and searches at two Ranui properties for the devices, designed to help people obtain others' credit card details.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, Waitemata West Area Investigations Manager, says the men have been linked to alleged skimming devices used at parking machines at Auckland and Waikato Hospitals earlier this year.

The first of the trio was arrested last Thursday after officers found him using a skimmed bank card at a Glen Eden ATM machine.

The 26-year-old was charged and will appear in the Waitakere District Court, Williams said.

Officers then searched two Ranui properties where offenders have allegedly attempted to use skimmed cards.

Two men, aged 33 and 50, were charged and are appearing in the Waitakere District Court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, Waitemata West Area Investigations Manager, says inquiries have established that the skimmed cards are allegedly linked to skimming devices used at parking machines in Auckland and Waikato Hospitals earlier this year.

Williams encouraged motorists to use contactless and digital payment technology where available as a safer payment option at parking sites.

"In general, we advise people who use car parking sites to check the pay machine for any unusual devices or attachments in and around the card insert function, prior to inserting their cards," he said.

"If people see anything unusual on the pay machine, do not use it and report to both car park management and to police."

A man earlier arrested in an investigation into alleged skimming activity at the hospital parking machines faces multiple fraud-related charges.

The 37-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court in January, but police aren't ruling out further charges, Williams said.

Last month two Romanian nationals were jailed for scamming more than 100 New Zealanders out of $75,380 using card-skimming equipment.

Ionut Alexandru Oprescu, 31, and Victor Ionut Ghenadi, 36, were arrested following a Customs investigation which found they'd imported and possessed card skimming equipment.

The duo, who are believed to have ties with international criminal syndicates, arrived in Auckland from Dubai in November last year.